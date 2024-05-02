P1.3-M shabu seized in QC buy-bust ops

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, announced on Thursday the arrest of a drug suspect who yielded over a million peso worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation this week.

Maranan said the arrest was conducted by the joint operatives of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operation Unit 4A (PNP DEG SOU4A), under P/Lt.Col. Dionisio Bonoy, together with Highway Patrol Group 4A and Talipapa Police Station (PS 3), under P/Lt.Col. Resty Damaso. The suspect was identified as Elijah Andrew Pe Benito, 24 years old, a resident of Brgy. Veterans Village in Quezon City.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at 3:30 p.m. along EDSA-Balintawak, Brgy. Apolonio, Samson in Quezon City on 30 April 2024.

Quezon City police netted Benito when a police officer acted as poseur buyer and bought P1,000 worth of shabu from the suspect.

Upon noticing the pre-arranged signal, the suspect tried to escape but was quickly subdued by operatives.

Seized from Benito were 200 grams of shabu valued at P1,360,000, one white bag, one unit of Apple iPhone 11, one black sling bag, one green and black wallet, one green pocket knife, two IDs, one ATM Union Bank, two lighters, one unit red Honda Genio, and the buy-bust money.

The suspect was charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Binabati ko ang PNP DEG SOU4A, HPG 4A at ang ating kapulisan sa QCPD sa kanilang patuloy na operasyon laban sa iligal na droga. Ito ay malaking kontribusyon upang mapanatili nating ligtas at payapa ang lungsod Quezon,” Maranan said.