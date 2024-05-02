MPD cops arrest five of Manila's most wanted

The Manila Police District (MPD) arrested five most wanted persons (MWPs) on Wednesday, 1 May.

First on the list, identified as alias "Jonathan," a 24-year-old delivery boy, was arrested in Ermita, Manila around 12:55 p.m. for acts of lasciviousness with bail set at P180,000.

His arrest stemmed from a tip-off provided by an informant and intensive case build-up.

Second on the list, identified as alias "Bonifacio," 30, on the other hand, was arrested for carnapping.

Meanwhile, the third suspect, identified as alias "Rolan," 41, was also listed for a case of frustrated murder, with a staggering recommended bail of P200,000.

Fourth on the list, identified as alias "Mark," 23, a resident of Tondo, Manila was arrested around 3:35 p.m. for the violation of Sec 11 (3) of the Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

And lastly, "Michelle", 61, a resident of Makati, was arrested for estafa.