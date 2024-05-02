MMC announces adjustment of NCR working hours

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) announced the adjusted work hours for employees of local governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) yesterday.

This is mainly to ease the traffic problems, NCR mayors decided to change the working hours in their city and municipal government offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's just the first day of our implementation of the shift to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope that this will help the flow of traffic," MMC head Mayor Francis Zamora said.

He said the goal of the MMC, the governing body of the MMDA, is for the more than 100,000 employees of city governments to avoid rush hour.

By the scheme, vehicle count and traffic situation will be monitored to evaluate the impact of the alternative work schedule, he added.

Zamora said skeletal forces in vital services will have to work from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate citizens who are still unaware of the changes.

The MMC, composed of 17 LGUs in NCR, passed a resolution mandating the adjustment of working hours in LGUs.

"The persistent traffic congestion in Metro Manila demands innovative solutions for the improvement of commuting conditions and the well-being of the citizens of the NCR," the resolution read.

"The findings derived from the MMDA study underscore the potential effectiveness of implementing a standardized working schedule for government offices in Metro Manila, particularly during peak hours, in reducing traffic congestion," it added.

The LGUs in the metropolis were advised to issue an ordinance to implement the adjusted working schedule.