Maynilad: No service interruptions at current allocation

Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) thanked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) for maintaining the raw water allocation at 50 cubic meters per second (CMS) for the period of 1 to 15 May 2024, noting that it is needed given the increasing water demand due to the heat index.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) earlier asked the NWRB to retain its 50 CMS allocation from Angat Dam, which serves as primary water source for Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Rizal, and portions of Cavite and Bulacan.

Maynilad said that at 50 CMS allocation, there will be no service interruptions within the West Concession, except for scheduled and emergency maintenance activities. However, Maynilad cautioned that the increasing water demand could lead to lower network pressure despite this sustained allocation, unless consumers work together to manage their water consumption.

This call for water conservation among consumers is crucial so that the stored water in Angat Dam can be preserved until the rainy season comes to replenish. Meanwhile, the concessionaire is augmenting the water supply by drawing water from other sources, such as deep wells, reused water, and rivers.

"Even before the El Nino phenomenon set in last year, we have been developing alternate water sources to augment the growing water requirement of customers. These alternate sources are now being fully utilized, so we ask consumers to also reinforce this effort by using water wisely,” said Maynilad Corporate Communications head Jennifer Rufo.