Introducing Burberry Summer 2024 by Daniel Lee — an exploration of lightness and sensuality. A series of portraits, shot in Jamaica, capture a sense of summer outdoor living. Burberry icons evolve. Built upon the foundations of the brand heritage, signifiers feature across garments and accessories. The knight clip, shield, and “b” buckles are prominent in print; English garden flowers and summer fruits are printed or embroidered. Trench coats are reimagined for summer: gabardine is light, evoking a sense of easy elegance — belted at the hip or oversized. New bags, Horn and Swan, are introduced. Snip, Knight, and Shield return.