‘Lie-low’ rebels surrender in Davao de Oro

DAVAO CITY — Three former New People’s Army (NPA) members who were laying low formally surrendered to the 25th Infantry Batallion (25IB) in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on 1 May.

Surrenderers Alyas Kulas, Alyas Eme and Alyas Dido of the Dismantled Guerrilla Front 2 also revealed the location of NPA explosives and weapons somewhere in Barangay Magangit, Maco town.

Members of the 25IB recovered two improvised explosive devices and a caliber .38 revolver from the site.

“Our call to the rebel remnants and those who went on lie-low (status), coupled with our intensified efforts through combat operations and other lines of efforts has paid off. This can be manifested through the surrender of these personalities,” BGen. Ronnie Babac, commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade, said in a statement.

Last month, the brigade recorded a total of nine rebel remnants who surrendered to its 60th IB and 25th IB.

“As you can see, we are intensifying our efforts in looking after the rebel remnants who either operated or are residents of our AOR (area of responsibility). Moreover, we assure you, that your 1001st Brigade will remain steadfast to its duty of sustaining the peaceful environment that we are currently enjoying,” Babac added.