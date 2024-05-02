Kadiwa ng Pangulo sells low-priced produce

DAVAO CITY — A grand Kadiwa ng Pangulo marketplace sponsored by the city government of Mati offers various local produce at a low price.

Supported by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), the market sold pork, fish, vegetables, fruits, Mati’s Choice chicken and many more at the Mayor FGR Mati Park and Baywalk on 2 May.

Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat said the prices of the products are way lower than those sold in the market and grocery stores.

Rabat led the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the marketplace, with officials from DoLE, DA, provincial and city government officials, Kadiwa partners and the general public.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo in Mati City, which opened July 2023, is a daily marketplace that aims to provide cheap but healthy food to Matinians at the same time help farmers sell their products without going thru a middleman thus lowering the selling price.

DoLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma was to turn over livelihood projects and spearhead the release of salaries of the beneficiaries of the national government’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.