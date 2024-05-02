Francisco named PNP-CIDG chief

The Philippine National Police designated a new chief of its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) following its latest reorganization of police officials.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil reassigned Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) chief MGen. Leo Francisco as the new director of the CIDG, effective yesterday, 2 May.

Major General Romeo Caramat Jr., who was replaced by Francisco, will now serve as the new chief of the Area Police Command in Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) chief Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay will replace Francisco as chief of DIDM.

Francisco is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992, and served as director of the Manila Police District and regional director of Police Regional Office VI.

He was also an erstwhile chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations.

The reassignment of the three senior police officials was the second reorganization since PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil took over his post as the new PNP chief in March.