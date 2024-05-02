Francine Diaz causes Orange and Lemons to walk out

Rock band Orange and Lemons decided to walk out during a performance in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, when young actress Francine Diaz was called by the host on stage while they were preparing to perform.
Diaz initially greeted the enthusiastic audience and then sang a song, much to the consternation of the band members. But the group, coming to their senses, returned on stage and performed a few songs, their performance becoming the finale number instead of Diaz’s.
Orange and Lemons vocalist Clem Castro seemingly addressed the gaffe and gave it his thought.
“Gusto ko lang manghingi ng paumanhin pero kailangan ko lang sabihin ‘to… Para sa mga artist, sana naman walang sumisingit… Respeto lang ba? (I need to say sorry, but I need to say this...for the artists, I hope no one overpasses it...it’s just a show of respect),” Castro said.
In a local radio program in Mindoro, DJ Kendi Ririt recalled there was a slight commotion between the band and Diaz’s camp before the performance, which caused the rock band to initially stage a walkout.
According to Kendi Ririt, there were reports that reached him that say Diaz was complaining she had gone hungry and already wanted to perform.
The audience at the venue was left speechless after Clem’s statement.
Meanwhile, several netizens believe that the incident should be blamed on the hosts and the organizers.
According to them, Francine was only called to appear on stage and there was a possibility that she was not aware that Orange and Lemons were already preparing for their performance.
The brouhaha caused a stir on social media as netizens reacted to it.
“Base sa video kanina pa daw sila 11 ng gabi. So ibig sabihin matagal sila naghintay ng kanilang oras. Tapos may siningit. Tama nman sila eh. Sa mga professional artist kasi importante ang oras (Based on the video, they were already at the event at 11 p.m., this means they waited for so long. Then someone bypassed them. They were right. For professional artists, time is important),” one guy said.
“Kung respeto ang sabi nila di ba dapat ay nirespeto nila ang tumawag at tinawag sa stage? Baka kamo nakatulong pa yun para mas tumaas ang kanilang (orange & lemons) kasikatan di ba? Sometimes, it just takes a little sense of humility (If they say respect, they should respect the one who called and the one called on stage. It might have helped their popularity),” a fan of Diaz commented.
As they say, the taste of the pudding is on the eating and that’s what talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz did in order to give his verdict on Diwata’s now famous Pares Overload with Unli Rice.
Diaz spent P2,000 just to taste the Diwata Pares Overload and Diwata’s fried chicken.
“Okay naman… hindi ganoon ka-fabulous pero okay na for P100 kasama ‘yung rice? Unli yung rice? (It’s okay. It’s not that fabulous but’s it’s okay for P100 with rice. Is rice unli?),” he said on his vlog.
“For P100, hindi na masama (Not bad for P100),” he added.
“Sa panlasa ko, okay ‘yon kung P100. Diyos ko, sa P100 huwag nang maarte ‘yung iba (For my taste, P100 is okay. My God, for P100 others should not be choosy),” he concluded.
Netizens felt Diaz was saying good things about Diwata’s Pares Overload just so he will not be bashed.
“I’m sure he will say it is good to appease those who bash him from his original vlog about it,” said one guy.
“Sawsawan time na....TIME TO TAKE A PIECE TO BE IN THE LIMELIGHT,” another guy said.
Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan enjoy visit to Korea
Even for a moment, Can’t Buy Me Love lead stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan have experienced what it was like to be Korean actors even without displaying their acting chops.
In a recent visit in Seoul, Korea, Mariano and Pangilinan donned traditional Korean clothes as can be seen in the farmer’s Instagram post.
“Living the K-drama life,” the Kapamilya actress posted as caption on her Instagram page.
Fans lapped it up upon seeing their photos.
“Sobrang KILIG naman nitong pics.”
“Suits you both. Can I just say, I started watching you right after taking the bar exam. So glad to have followed this show till the end. Also, I’m a lawyer now. More power.”
“#DonBelle heart is sooooo happy.”
As Can’t Buy Me Love is nearing its finale, Mariano articulated that she wants a romantic comedy or a horror show. As for Pangilinan, he wants an action drama
“I also want to do horror, actually last time I was talking to direk (Mae Cruz-Alviar) about it doing something very rom-com the one like Notting Hill. It would be so nice to see something like that,” Mariano said
“I want to do like my own stunts tapos gusto ko mag training talaga,” Pangilinan said.