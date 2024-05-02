Francine Diaz causes Orange and Lemons to walk out

Rock band Orange and Lemons decided to walk out during a performance in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, when young actress Francine Diaz was called by the host on stage while they were preparing to perform.

Diaz initially greeted the enthusiastic audience and then sang a song, much to the consternation of the band members. But the group, coming to their senses, returned on stage and performed a few songs, their performance becoming the finale number instead of Diaz’s.

Orange and Lemons vocalist Clem Castro seemingly addressed the gaffe and gave it his thought.

“Gusto ko lang manghingi ng paumanhin pero kailangan ko lang sabihin ‘to… Para sa mga artist, sana naman walang sumisingit… Respeto lang ba? (I need to say sorry, but I need to say this...for the artists, I hope no one overpasses it...it’s just a show of respect),” Castro said.

In a local radio program in Mindoro, DJ Kendi Ririt recalled there was a slight commotion between the band and Diaz’s camp before the performance, which caused the rock band to initially stage a walkout.

According to Kendi Ririt, there were reports that reached him that say Diaz was complaining she had gone hungry and already wanted to perform.

The audience at the venue was left speechless after Clem’s statement.

Meanwhile, several netizens believe that the incident should be blamed on the hosts and the organizers.