Even Filipino teen celebrities are fans

From official light sticks and iconic album versions, being a fan is both overwhelming and immersive. Fandoms have grown bigger, as K-Pop has become everyone’s outlet for daily life struggles not just for mere consumption – but out of solace. And just like that, it’s turning more and more inclusive, of being enjoyed also by prominent names in local entertainment. Some of these Pinoy teen stars have stood the test of time when it comes to stanning.

Dedicating all their love for the genre with a full heart, so too are some venturing off the K-pop rabbit hole. Their fame doesn’t halt their enthusiasm for their favorite bands. Here are some of our resident fangirls and fanboys in the industry:

Andrea Brillantes

Blythe is a proud Blink. A full-blown Blackpink stan, she is very vocal about it on social media. She even bleached her hair into Jennie’s charismatic dust-streaked hair in “How You Like That.” As she shows support for the girl group’s recent comebacks, she conjoins it in balance with her astonishing acting achievements, too.

Posing with her Bbyongbong, Andrea is a royalty of a fangirl living every Blink’s wildest dream: the traction to get their fav’s glance. Glam from inside out, she reminds the fandom of the promotions of Born Pink in her pink outfit. Sure, if you can’t pull off your idols’ looks, why not their famous fans?