Even Filipino teen celebrities are fans

From official light sticks and iconic album versions, being a fan is both overwhelming and immersive. Fandoms have grown bigger, as K-Pop has become everyone’s outlet for daily life struggles not just for mere consumption – but out of solace. And just like that, it’s turning more and more inclusive, of being enjoyed also by prominent names in local entertainment. Some of these Pinoy teen stars have stood the test of time when it comes to stanning.
Dedicating all their love for the genre with a full heart, so too are some venturing off the K-pop rabbit hole. Their fame doesn’t halt their enthusiasm for their favorite bands. Here are some of our resident fangirls and fanboys in the industry:
Andrea Brillantes
Blythe is a proud Blink. A full-blown Blackpink stan, she is very vocal about it on social media. She even bleached her hair into Jennie’s charismatic dust-streaked hair in “How You Like That.” As she shows support for the girl group’s recent comebacks, she conjoins it in balance with her astonishing acting achievements, too.
Posing with her Bbyongbong, Andrea is a royalty of a fangirl living every Blink’s wildest dream: the traction to get their fav’s glance. Glam from inside out, she reminds the fandom of the promotions of Born Pink in her pink outfit. Sure, if you can’t pull off your idols’ looks, why not their famous fans?
Sharlene San Pedro
We won again, Blinks! It seemed Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé are women magnets, aren’t they? True to her words from way back, Sharlene San Pedro proves she never leaves a fandom. She takes every opportunity just to dedicate to Blackpink. With her hammer bongs in both hands, she testifies that K-pop is never a phase! Being some of the OGs of actresses that are part of any fandom, Sharlene is the president of the celebs supporting the girl band.
From covering title tracks and buying official merch, she is a certified Blinkue! In her recent posts, she is seen with an Oreo x Blackpink collaboration. Guess there’s no need to explain Sharlene’s love for the girl group. Expressing love to that extent, it’s a sure thing.
Maverick Legaspi
As girl groups dominate our list of celebrities and their fandoms, Maverick Legaspi stands out for his dashing charm and cute smile as a main fanboy. He’s a supporter of the group NCT 127 and was even spotted attending their Philippine leg for The Link in Manila, last 4 September, at SM Mall of Asia Arena, leaving NCTzen astonished as he has never admitted that he is a fan.
Honestly, what’s stopping him from auditioning for SM Entertainment? With his looks, he might have a chance from the get-go. Indeed, like his idols, he is also gifted with pretty dimples and the right skin for the entertainment scene. How lucky are they to have a fan in Mavy? NCT is lucky to have him as their Czennie.
Miel Pangilinan
Is the carpet ready? Here comes our queen, Czennies. Miel Pangilinan is our sole NCTzen representative. Not only is she relatable and entertaining online, she is also the embodiment of the K-pop fangirl mode that everyone’s into. In her TikTok contents, she is clearly the funniest NCT fan out there.
Even during the campaign period for his father, Kiko Pangilinan, she got a chance to receive pocas and other official NCT Dream merch in a rally. She attended the Manila stop of NCT and WayV concert tours over the past year and posted some of her K-pop fan dilemmas.
When it comes to stanning K-pop idols, everyone is in full swing, even your favorite celebrities. Of course, the chances of them meeting their biases are higher, but who knows? There’s still a long line, right?