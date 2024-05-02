EDSA gridlock starts as Kamuning flyover shuts

Heavy traffic has started in the main thoroughfare EDSA, particularly in the EDSA Kamuning flyover following its closure that started on Labor Day, bringing another problem to motorists and commuters.

On Thursday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson, Atty. Romando Artes said they have seen that many motorists still choose the service road, making the area clogged.

He said the agency will implement adjustments including displaying more signages and deploying more enforcers to guide motorists to other alternate routes.

Artes said one of the MMDA adjustments is to add additional signages and enforcers to ensure that the volume of vehicles is dispersed to alternative routes and not crowd the service road.

Motorcycle riders will no longer be allowed to use the service road and are advised to use other alternative routes.

The MMDA chief said that aside from the service road, concerned motorists were advised earlier of several available alternate routes in light of the closure of the flyover.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue, MMDA advised motorists to make a right turn to Panay Avenue then a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, a left turn to Timog Avenue, and then a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Motorists can also make a right turn to Mo. Ignacia Avenue from EDSA/Quezon Avenue, left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, a left turn to Timog Avenue, and then a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue, the public can also make a right turn to Panay Avenue or Mother Ignacia Avenue, then left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, continue straight to 11th Jamboree, make a left turn to Kamuning Road, and then take the EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue, motorists can make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, then a left turn to Timog Avenue, and right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Another route is from Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, make a left turn to Samar Avenue, left turn to Timog Avenue, and a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue, the public can also make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, continue straight to 11th Jamboree, make a left turn to Kamuning Road, and then take the EDSA Service Road.

The EDSA Kamuning flyover- southbound lanes will be closed to motorists for six months, from 1 May to 25 October to undergo road repair.

The retrofitting of the flyover is aimed at strengthening the bridge amid possible natural disasters like earthquakes will be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways.