DOJ releases guidelines on filing for survivorship claims of deceased prosecutors

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla issued an order for the release of the guidelines for the filing and processing of survivorship claims for the qualified beneficiaries of deceased prosecutors.

Remulla issued Department Circular (DC) No. 038 s. 2023 which declares that claims may only be filed by the legitimate surviving spouses, dependent child or children of the qualified prosecutor, or the legal guardian or duly authorized representative of the qualified beneficiaries pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11643.

After the completion of documentary requirements and necessary forms, the claim may be filed before the personnel division, this department, or any regional, provincial, or city prosecution office nearest to the beneficiaries' actual residence.

Electronic filing is encouraged only for early evaluation purposes, as the original or the certified true copy of the documentary requirements must be filed.

The receiving office shall pre-assess the completeness of the documents presented and after proper validation, endorse the same to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

Approved survivorship claims shall be paid to the qualified beneficiaries upon the release of funds by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Secretary Remulla warmly welcomed the development.

"This would truly help the surviving spouse or dependent children of a deceased prosecutor, as they are now armed with the know-hows of processing their benefits," Remulla said.

"No amount of money will ever be enough to pay off the priceless service our dearly departed prosecutors have rendered for the country in order to uphold the Rule of Law and guarantee the efficient administration of justice. Their remaining loved ones have sacrificed so much for the welfare of the Filipino people by sharing with society the time and life of our deceased prosecutors, hence, it must be the State's obligation to ensure their loved ones are well taken care of and given a bright future ahead," Remulla said.

He added that he is certain that their dearly departed would be given peace and serenity on the other side of life with the development.

If the prosecutor died on or after the law took effect, the families shall now be eligible to receive all accrued retirement benefits their loved one should have received if he or she were still alive.