NATION

DOH vaccinates 1.1-M children in BARMM vs measles-rubella

(FILES) A child reacts during a Philippine Red Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response in Baseco compound, a slum area in Manila on 16 February 2019.
(FILES) A child reacts during a Philippine Red Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response in Baseco compound, a slum area in Manila on 16 February 2019. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP

The Department of Health (DOH) said it has vaccinated over one million children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) against measles-rubella.

As of 1 May, the DOH has inoculated a total of 1,777,299 children aged six months to below 10 years old with measles-rubella vaccine for the Measles Outbreak Response Immunization (MORI).

The DOH is targeting to vaccinate 1.3 million children in the region against measles-rubella.

This is following the alarming surge in measles cases with 77 percent of cases in the Philippines being reported in BARMM.

The country has logged 1,817 cases of measles from 1 January to 13 April, which is five times higher compared to those reported in the same period last year, according to DOH.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph