Choco Mucho crushes Chery Tiggo, nears finals

Choco Mucho is one win away from securing a Finals spot after demolishing Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23, in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday evening.

Royse Tubino stepped up once more as she delivered the Flying Titan's last five points to capture their second win in the single round-robin semis in just 63 minutes of action.

Tubino, who also led Choco Mucho in their victory over Creamline on Tuesday, dished out 17 points from 15 attacks and two blocks.

Sisi Rondina was in her usual self as she uncorked 18 points from 18 attacks, including 14 digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Meanwhile, Maddie Madayag contributed seven points, including two blocks and an ace, and Isa Molde chipped in six points. Cherry Nunag also added four points while Mars Alba finished with two.

On the other hand, aside from Cza Carandang who finished with 10 points from nine attacks, the Crossovers were only limited to single digit scoring as they absorbed their second loss in the semis.