China's floating barriers reinstallation 'intentional' — PCG

China’s reinstallation of the floating barriers at the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough or Panatag Shoal) was 'intentional,' aimed at restricting Philippine government vessels from accessing that area in the West Philippine Sea.

This was stated by the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have a drone shot of this installed 380-meter-long floating barrier at the lagoon of the entrance of Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag shoal. Again, the main objective of this floating barrier is to prevent the Philippine government vessels from entering Bajo de Masinloc,” he said.

Tarriela noted that China Coast Guard always installs floating barriers every time the country deploys Philippine Coast Guard ships or vessels from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“We also asked the Filipino fishermen whether the Chinese Coast Guard is placing this barrier if there are no Philippine government vessels and they mentioned that the barrier is only being installed (every time that the Philippine Coast Guard or BFAR vessel is present in Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

“So this means, that the barrier is actually intentionally deployed there to prevent the Philippine government from attempting to enter Bajo de Masinloc,” he added.

On 29 April, the two CCG vessels deliberately attack the PCG vessel with their water cannon while conducting a resupply mission for the Filipino fisherfolks in the shoal.

The CCG’s jet stream pressure canon hit the PCG vessel on both the port and starboard side.

“Comparing the size of the China Coast Guard vessels and the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, wherein it's only a 44-meter vessel and this is what they're doing—it just completely shows how China Coast Guard uses brute force to bully their way around to justify their illegal claim in Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela lamented.

Showing the uncut video taken during China’s aggression, Tarriela said the first direct water cannon hit the BFAR vessels.

Despite the damages that the Philippine vessels sustained from the recent water cannon incident, Tarriela said the government ships remained in the vicinity of the shoal to continue the fuel subsidies and resupply for the Filipino fishermen in the area.

“It is also worth mentioning that in this particular mission, we were able to monitor a People's Liberation Army Navy with bound number 162,” he added.