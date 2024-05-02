Cheers to KPE!

One of the country’s most influential and successful women recently celebrated her birthday. My amiga, Katrina Ponce-Enrile, ushered in her 64th birthday with gratitude and a love for life.

She welcomed her loved ones, including our Amiga group of friends, to her lovely home so we could hang and celebrate to the fullest. Of course we gladly drove out! But even with her at-home celebration, she didn’t skimp on the details. It was decked out with fabulous decor! Her home was transformed into a gold and silver party space, complete with party lights, disco balls, a dance floor, and a photo area with her initials — KPE. Iconic!

Joy Rustia, Nympha Valencia and Carolyn Tan.