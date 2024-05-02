Cheers to KPE!

One of the country’s most influential and successful women recently celebrated her birthday. My amiga, Katrina Ponce-Enrile, ushered in her 64th birthday with gratitude and a love for life.
She welcomed her loved ones, including our Amiga group of friends, to her lovely home so we could hang and celebrate to the fullest. Of course we gladly drove out! But even with her at-home celebration, she didn’t skimp on the details. It was decked out with fabulous decor! Her home was transformed into a gold and silver party space, complete with party lights, disco balls, a dance floor, and a photo area with her initials — KPE. Iconic!
Joy Rustia, Nympha Valencia and Carolyn Tan.
Music wasn’t short on supply either with a live band and also a DJ present. I’d dance all night if I could! But we had tables upon tables of friendly and fab faces to chat with, especially our Amiga group, so we weren’t short on entertainment on all fronts. We got the chance to dance with the birthday girl — looking so chic in black — on the dance floor, too!
Tons of laughter, dances, a “Happy Birthday” song, and a candle blown out later, and before you know it, it was time to go. Nothing like a good catch-up to forget about the hours. I had an amazing time with my amigas and partying to the beauty of life with the one and only KPE. We love you, amiga. Cheers!