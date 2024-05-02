CCLEX records 5.24-M vehicles for 2023

The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) disclosed yesterday that it had recorded 5.24 million vehicles that used the toll expressway in 2023.

This is 45.5 percent increase compared to the 3.6 million vehicles during its inaugural year in April 2022.

In previous press conferences, CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon said the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is expected to cater around 50,000 vehicles daily especially the Guadalupe ramp is completed.

CCLEC said the majority of the road users were Class 1 vehicles, particularly motorcycles with engine displacements of 400 cc and up, four -wheeled vehicles like pickups and small vans, and Class 1M vehicles or motorcycles with engine displacements of 110 cc to 399 cc.

Alfon cited that considering the major users of the 8.9 kilometer toll bridge are motorcycle drivers, CCLEC targets to meet the requirements of motorcycles because these motorcycles are really the workers going to and from Cebu City and Cordova.

The local government units (LGUs) of Cebu City and Cordova would receive P3.7 million each shares for the toll revenues generated by CCLEX.

CCLEC remitted the LGU's share on 30 April 2024.

Under the joint venture agreement (JVA) between CCLEC and two LGUs, each LGU will receive a one percent share of the annual toll revenues.

The JVA also stipulates that all share of the two LGUs will be remitted annually, not later than April 30 of each year, throughout the 45-year concession period.

During the first year operation of CCLEX, the two LGUs received P1.69 million each as their share of the toll revenues.

The P33-billion toll bridge opened to the public in April 2022.

CCLEC is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) of the Pangilinan Group of companies.