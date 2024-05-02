Bong Go demands integrity, reform in pharmaceutical practices

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, initiated an initial investigation into the alleged unethical pharmaceutical practices involving Bell-Kenz Pharma during a hearing on Tuesday, 30 April. The pharmaceutical company is being accused of providing lavish incentives to doctors for prescribing its medicines.

The recent Health committee hearing was part of a series of inquiries in aid of legislation looking into the current state of the public health system. This includes the implementation of various laws and programs to improve access to healthcare especially for the poor, the welfare of health workers, as well as recent issues surrounding medical practice, among others.

Given recent allegations of unethical practices involving some doctors, Go stressed on troubling reports that vacations, luxury items, and even expensive vehicles are just some of the incentives that Bell-Kenz Pharma allegedly gives doctors as part of its marketing strategy.

“We were alarmed with recent reports involving a pharmaceutical company which is allegedly engaged in marketing operations where favored doctors, some of them allegedly owning some shares in the company, prescribe and aggressively encourage patients to buy prescription medicines distributed by the company," said Go.

Senator Go once again clarified that he is not related to Bell-Kenz’ top official Dr. Luis Ramond T. Go. Setting a stern tone for the proceedings, the senator warned, “Nandito po si Luis Go, President and CEO ng Bell-Kenz. Mga Go pala kayo. Mas lalong lagot kayo kung mapatunayan na totoo ang mga alegasyon.”

The other officials of Bell-Kenz who attended the Senate inquiry were: Atty. Joseph Vincent T. Go, Dr. Jaime F. Cayetano Jr., and Dr. Viannely Berwyn F. Flores. The incorporators and Directors who were also invited by the committee but were not in attendance are: Christine Ty Cayetano, Maria Clarissa L. Pacis-Trinidad, Dante L. Encina, , Dennis B. Baring, Dr. Edwin Tucay, Dr. Emmanuel S. Lantican and Mario Ongchangco Angkaw.

During the hearing, Senators Jinggoy Estrada, JV Ejercito, and Senator Raffy Tulfo raised their concerns and presented evidence of potential conflicts of interest, including a list of doctors referred to as “Jedis” and “Padawans” and checks issued to doctors.

The CEO of Bell-Kenz Pharma refuted claims of being involved in a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme, despite acknowledging that it provided incentives like foreign trips, further education, and clinic equipment to doctors prescribing their brand. He clarified that the incentives were part of ongoing medical education and support for the doctors, denying any distribution of cash or luxury cars.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed Bell-Kenz's compliance with safety standards, yet the overarching issue of ethical practices remained at the forefront.

"The PRC stated earlier – there may be conflict of interest. Kaya dapat po imbestigahan ito ng PRC, FDA, PCC... Philippine Competition Commission, SEC.... Securities and Exchange Commission, and DOH. Dapat po'y managot ang dapat managot dito," Go urged.

Meanwhile, Go did not mince words when expressing his dissatisfaction with the potential conflict of interests revealed during the hearing.

"Hindi masamang magnegosyo. Pero base sa reports, mukhang iba na ito. Kung networking o pyramiding na ito. Kapag nahaluan po ng negosyo, delikado ang kalusugan. Delikado ‘yan, nanganganib ang kalusugan niyan," he stated.

He further criticized the system that encourages doctors to invest in pharmaceutical companies, potentially influencing their medical advice.

"Ine-engganyo po, naiulat, ‘no, ine-engganyo ang mga doktor na mag-invest sa inyo, magreseta ng mga gamot ninyo kapalit ang mga komisyon at rewards tulad ng plane tickets, mga mamahaling relo, at mga sasakyan. Nabalitaan ko po namimigay kayo ng BMW. Kawawa naman iyong mga doktor na (kayang bumili ng) BMW at walang kinalaman dito, pati sila pinag-dududahan," Go added.

The senator underscored the necessity of prioritizing patient health, especially that of the poor and indigents who can barely afford medications, over profits. He addressed the effectiveness and pricing of the pharmaceuticals in question.

"Hindi po katanggap-tanggap kung may conflict of interest at paglabag sa ethical standards sa medical profession ang ganitong gawain dahil buhay po ng kapwa Pilipino ang nakasalalay dito. Nawawalan na po ng choice ang pasyente kundi sundin ang reseta kahit mahal ang gamot. Walang masamang kumita but not at the expense of people’s health,” asserted the senator.

Go then called for comprehensive legislative reforms to ensure that the pharmaceutical industry operates within strict ethical and legal boundaries. He emphasized the need for a proactive rather than reactive approach from government agencies.

"First, we will study the possibility of amending the Generics Act to impose stricter penalties to those who do not follow or implement its provisions,” said Go.

Further, he discussed the necessity of a law similar to the U.S. Stark Law in the Philippines, saying, “There may be a need to legislate a clearer policy prohibiting doctors to refer patients to entities where they are financially connected like the Stark Law."

Go then reiterated his commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice. "As Chair, hindi ako papayag na may nagsisinungaling dito kaya alamin n’yo kung ano ang totoo. We will continue to get to the bottom of this.. Karapatan at kalusugan ng mga pasyente ang nakasalalay dito. Unahin ang pasyente, hindi (interes o kita ng) pharmaceutical (companies). Kailangan masiguro na hindi nakalagay sa alanganin ang kalusugan ng pasyente," he declared.

Reaffirming his trust in the professionalism of most doctors, Go acknowledged their crucial role and the importance of maintaining the integrity of the medical profession.

"To reiterate, alam ko naman na most of our doctors are very professional. Ginagawa natin ito to protect the integrity of the medical profession. Sobrang tiwala ko sa mga doktor," he expressed.

The Senate Committee on Health Chair also clarified that the privilege speeches of Senators Estrada and Tulfo concerning the matter were still referred to the Committee on Rules.

“We will continue to monitor this issue to protect our patients. Hindi pa tayo tapos dito. This scheme and other unethical schemes must stop,” Go affirmed.

Go concluded the hearing, underscoring a call to action for all, especially those in government, to adhere to the highest ethical standards. "Again, ang paalala ko sa lahat – uphold ethical standards lalong lalo na sa mga nasa gobyerno," he concluded.