BI to deport foreigners participating in bomb jokes

A strong warning was issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to foreign nationals who are participating in bomb jokes, warning them that they could be denied entry into the Philippines or deported on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bureau, this warning came after an incident last Wednesday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 that resulted in the delay of a Japan-bound Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR412.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from NAIA Terminal 1, was delayed for five hours after airport authorities received a bomb threat call from an unidentified woman.

The onboard passengers on the said flight were promptly evacuated, and the aircraft immediately underwent thorough security checks before being cleared for departure.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized, "Bomb jokes or any comments referencing explosives are not taken lightly, especially in sensitive environments like airports. Such actions can be construed as threats and may lead to exclusion or deportation if foreign nationals are involved."

"We urge all foreign nationals to exercise caution and refrain from making any statements or jokes that could be deemed threats to security," Tansingco added.

"Our country remains hospitable for foreigners, but only for those who follow our laws," the BI chief stated.

The BI also reminded foreign nationals that they must follow Philippine rules and regulations while they are in the country to avoid facing penalties from them or from local police enforcement.