BFAR says no personnel injured in CCG ramming of BRP Datu Bankaw

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday that no personnel was injured on board BRP Datu Bankaw, which was intentionally rammed by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel on Tuesday in Bajo de Masinloc, also called Panatag Shoal, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"Sa ngayon, wala naman tayo natanggap na [reports] ng mga personnel na na-compromise [o] nasaktan," said BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera in a radio interview.

(So far, we have not received any reports of personnel being compromised or injured.)

The metal-hull sailing ship, which had around 15 crews onboard, including embedded media, was to deliver food, fuel, and medicine for Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc when a CCG vessel collided with the Philippine ship and fired a water cannon.

Hence, Bankaw sustained damages.

"Base sa natanggap nating report from the ground, yung radio system nagkaroon ng damage yung electrical navigation, pati rin yung superficial hull nagkaroon ng damage, and ito'y dahilan ng walong instances ng high pressure water cannoning ng Chinese Coast Guard pati itong Chinese maritime militia."

(Based on the report we received from the ground, the radio system's electrical navigation was damaged, as well as the superficial hull, and this was because of eight instances of high-pressure water cannoning by the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia.)

"Then, sa pagkakatanda ko, compared sa nakaraang insidente natin sa Scarborough Shoal, sa Bajo de Masinloc, nagkaroon din ng ramming din sa ating barko," he added.

(Then, as far as I remember, compared to our previous incident in the Scarborough Shoal, in Bajo de Masinloc, there was also a ramming of our ship.)

"Kaya nga masasabi natin na talagang napaka iresponsable, and hindi makatao ng ginawa nitong China sa ating barko na wala namang ibang ginagawa kundi magbigay ng suporta dun sa ating mga mangingisda sa loob ng ating katubigan."

(That's why we can say that what China did was irresponsible and inhumane, as our ship does nothing but give support to our fishermen in our waters.)

Despite the obstruction, the BFAR official said that the humanitarian and assistance mission continued, reporting that the total support had been extended to 25 mother boats, and a provision of 28,000 liters of diesel, including engine oil and medicines, for the Filipino fishermen, who he said usually stay in the Bajo de Masinloc for four days to fish.

He said that the majority of the Filipino fishermen in the area are from Zambales and Pangasinan.

Briguera said that the government's resupply mission is done regularly under the Layag WPS project, or Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yield and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea.

Undeterred Phl

On Tuesday, the National Task Force for WPS (NTF-WPS) described China's maneuvers in the disputed waters as demonstrations of 'illegal and irresponsible behavior' highlighting their 'egregious disregard' for the Philippines' lawful exercise of its rights and entitlements in its exclusive economic zone.

"Clearly, China has no regard for the welfare of our fishermen who only want to make a decent living in the WPS," their statement read.

"China's act of obstructing civilian ships carrying only supplies for our fishermen calls into question the sincerity of their call for dialogue and peaceful approaches to de-escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea," it added.

Despite the aggression, NTF-WPS said that the "Philippines will continue to act peacefully and responsibly," noting that it will consistently adhere to rules-based international law based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the binding 2016 Arbitral Award.

"Peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved if countries, big or small, do not exercise due regard for the well-established and legally settled rights of others," NTF-WPS said.

It added, "The Philippines will not be deterred from pursuing legitimate and lawful activities in our maritime zones, including in BDM which is a vital source of livelihood for our fisherfolk."