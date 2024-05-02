AS YOU SEE IT

On solar-powered vehicles built by Ilokano students

“Congratulations to all the students who assembled the electric solar vehicle! Your hard work, dedication, and teamwork have paid off tremendously. You’ve not only built a vehicle but also gained invaluable skills and experiences that will serve you well in the future. Your innovation and commitment to sustainability are commendable and inspiring. Keep pushing boundaries and making a positive impact on the world around you. Your efforts in creating a cleaner, greener future are truly admirable. Well done! NWU Ceatso — Jon Elton Richter Alupay

“Nice Daily Tribune. Ito yung magagandang news na pinapalaganap (This is the kind of news that has to be disseminated).” — Paul Ouano Licuanan

“Mass production as long as it’s energy efficient, price and environmentally friendly!” — Ronilo Limjuco

“I remember back in the 90s there was a Pinoy claiming to have invented a vehicle that can be run by water. There were many skeptics then and some even ridiculed that person. but now, what is being talked about in the auto industry, hydrogen-powered vehicles. Unfortunately, Pinoy inventors and innovators lack the support of their fellow countrymen. if only we can support these talented people, maybe we will be a 1st class country or even a superpower for a long time. we prefer to enjoy the work of foreigners, rather than our fellow Pinoys’ own discovery.” — Julz Ruidera

“Wow! I would like to see this invention one day. Congratulations Engr. Rolly Ramos and to all the innovators who built solar-powered/driven vehicles. Genius.” — Magellan Mariano

“Very commendable! Congrats! That’s how the government should fund or support them so that they don’t end up in other countries, it’s a brain drain.” — Eddie Iddu Carag

“Wow, amazing, Bro. Hope our government will give more attention and support. Take care.” — Ei Do Rian

“How about the availability of core raw materials mainly needed for storing solar energy? That is the why Toyota refuses to mass produce solar battery storage, because the raw material used for energy storage is scarce. Eventually, that would be the main challenge in mass-producing these solar-powered vehicles. I wish that Pinoy inventions could have Intellectual Property Rights here in our country. They might sell the inventions to foreign countries. If that would happen, we became mere markets of our local inventions.” — Kingrobert Basonlaque

“Just upgrade your battery to lip04 battery to extend more kilometers and lifespan and not heavy for the e-car that you built because the lead acid battery is heavy and not last longer for e your e-car.” — Lendl Maliwat

Congratulations Engr. Rolly Ramos. Your invention is totally Filipino and should benefit Filipinos. Where and how could we see this genius Invention?” — Monjoy Ricafort

“I want to contribute additional design to your solar/electric vehicle — a dynamo for additional charging.” — Edward Gomez

“Good. We should support homegrown innovations. hope we can manufacture our own solar panels, Batteries and wind our own motors soon.” — Jilbert Mejia