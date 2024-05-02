AIM, PANA announce applications for 10th Brand Academy 2024

The Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA), the country's formidable group that unites the users of advertising, and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), have announced the opening for applications for its 10th Brand Academy 2024, opening doors to other marketing and advertising enthusiasts — may it be millennials or Gen Zs.

This year, PANA has secured a collaboration with AIM's Management's School of Executive Education and Lifelong Learning, aimed to usher PANA members and non-members to enhance their professional journey by pursuing a postgraduate certificate program with AIM, a venerated institution renowned for its exceptional executive education and commitment to lifelong learning.

"Finishing the Brand Academy courses will earn enrollees with AIM Alumni status. This is a ladderized program of the AIM, meaning you can take further courses that are available with AIM. You will earn 20 units if you complete the courses, then you earn a post-graduate certificate," said Jay Clement Coson, Business Development Senior Manager of AIM.

PANA Executive Director Bobby Simborio, for his part, said their partnership with AIM "is a testament of our dedication to our members, rewarding their steadfast loyalty and support for the association's initiatives."

"This collaboration is more than a mere offering: it's a reflection of our unwavering mission to lead and support the advocacy of effective, responsible, responsive marketing communications and brand-building that foster enterprise growth," he said.

The partnership allows the participant to enroll at AIM at a lower cost compared to the amount that enrollees would shell out if they enroll directly at AIM, according to Bernie Jiao, the Executive Managing Director of AIM.

Enrollment in Brand Academy costs P65,000.

The Brand Academy is a four-Friday seminar series that serves as a robust foundation, endowing participants with contemporary, industry-specific knowledge, and skills essential for excelling in the competitive marketing arena.

"Each session is anchored in the latest industry practices and trends, imparted by distinguished personalities in marketing communication," according to Brand Academy 2024 chairperson Chrissy Roa, also the Marketing Head of Ayala Land.

Courses for the Brand Academy include the Brand Manager Development Program and the Marketing Manager Development Program.

Brand Academy sessions are slated on 7, 14, 21, and 28 of June 2024, featuring top brass speakers and lecturers from the advertising and marketing sector of the country.

"Unlock the doors to learning with PANA Brand Academy. This is open to all PANA members and non-members alike, with no age restrictions, so everyone is welcome to enroll. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity, enroll today to guarantee your spot to guarantee your spot in this exceptional program," according to Bea Atienza, a member of the Brand Academy Committee, also the Marketing Director for Impactful Brand Experience at Colgate-Palmolive Philippines.