AFP holds aerial resupply drills at Patag Island in WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it had performed aerial resupply operation drills at Patag Island in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said such exercise is crucial to the military’s operational mix options for commanders on the ground to ensure the well-being and operational effectiveness of its deployed personnel in the WPS.

During the exercise on 27 April, the AFP utilized its Philippine Air Force NC212i aircraft to perform a mocked delivery of essential goods, including food and medicine to the troops deployed within the remote islands.

The drills revolved around the aerial resupply operation in two separate cargo drop scenarios such as the utilizing a parachute directly onto the island and cargo drop into the sea for retrieval by the stationed personnel.

“The aerial resupply exercise was conducted as a unilateral event while the Multilateral Maritime Exercise was being conducted in WPS,” Trinidad said.

He noted that the operation proceeded without any untoward incident.

“The successful execution of the resupply operation underscores the AFP's commitment to ensuring the sustained support and readiness of its personnel deployed in WPS,” said Trinidad.

The activity is expected to uplift the troops' morale and readiness while contributing to the stability and security of the region, he added.