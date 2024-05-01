Why this is The Season of SB19’s Ken Suson

X Factor

Ken Suson’s X factor is composed of his visuals, experiments on hair color and ups his face card. To him, fashion is what he wears, complete with accessories, painted nails and tattoos that strategically adorn his arms and body. And yes, the nose scrunches of Suson, kilig-inducing!

Vocal prowess with those delicious bass registers and emotion-laced high-pitched shifts, makes his contributuin to the over-all SB19 sound distinctive. The swag, command and precision in dancing, always in full throttle, 100 percent pure love as he shares the numbers with his brothers.

His attentiveness to his co-SB19 members is a major plus. He knows how to blend well, be in sync and, at the same time, stand out, but never overpower anyone.

The artist Felip Jhon

The arsenal of songs that Felip Jhon has released so far gives us a glimpse of his thought process, word play, creativity and the emotions he invested in each of his musical offspring. All the songs with videos showcase his artistic vision and how it came fruition, its over-all world-class appeal, gloss and look, and the new sound and music that only Felip Jhon can do and deliver.

Present and Future Perfect

Presently, Ken Suson, together with John Paul Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin de Dios and Stell Ajero release “Moonlight,” a new song and artistic collaboration with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong. A dance craze is in the offing and it lands officially in the market this Friday, 3 May, it’s up, up, and away for what is expected to be a mammoth worldwide hit.

The Pagtatag Finale concert on 18th-19th of May are all sold out and for those who are part of team bahay and international audiences, it can be viewed via livestreaming.

My wishes: A ballad in Filipino, which Felip Jhon will interpret with all the requisite feels. A duet with Stell Ajero that will serve as anthem that celebrates their brotherhood and friendship. A commercial that features KenTell as its brand ambassadors. And to become the cover boy of Vogue Philippines with a glorious fashion forward editorial spread.

Indeed, being spectators and witnesses to the dreams of Ken Suson and SB19 becoming realities is a true source of joy and pride. What they have done, and continue to do for P-Pop and original Filipino music, breaking barriers and opening doors, creating and sharing their own kind of music and special songs for all to hear and appreciate, and most specially sing. Yes, this season of Ken Suson, and of SB19 of course, is for the longest and fruitful haul.