Top highest paying jobs in the Phl

According to the most recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), pilots, software developers, statisticians, and accountants rank among the top earners in the country.

The data was sourced from 193 monitored occupations across 72 selected industries. The 2022 Occupational Wages Survey (OWS) encompassed 16,057 formal establishments nationwide, each employing at least 20 workers, and collected wage rates for monitored occupations across various industries.

The average monthly wage rate for full-time, time-rated workers amounted to P18,423 in 2022, according to OWS.

PSA's research showed that pilots lead the list, with the only occupation that has a six-digit average wage of P135,363 per month.

Following the list are software developers working in Information Service Activities who received an average wage rate of P70,595 per month.

The study also revealed that mathematicians and actuaries earned an average wage rate of P69,654; applications programmers earned P58,643; statisticians earned P51,607; and accountants and auditors earned P48,982.



According to the PSA, other highest-paid occupations are are production supervisors and general foremen with an average salary of P63,017; health workers, particularly specialist medical practitioners with a salary of P57,476 per month, medical doctor/generalist medical practitioners earning P51,251; and geologists earning P49,059 monthly.

Professions such as food service workers, vocational and secondary teachers, bus transport employees, select courier service workers, pharmacists, physical therapists, and others, typically earn less than P20,000 per month.

Additionally, professionals averaging less than P30,000 per month include media practitioners, mechanical, chemical, and civil engineers, as well as coding and proofreading clerks.



Female workers, on average, receive slightly more with a basic pay of P14,916 compared to males, who earn P14,413.