SPANISH DOWNFALL

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Rafael Nadal bade an emotional farewell to the Madrid Open on Tuesday after crashing out in the Last 16 to Jiri Lehecka in the Spanish star’s last ever appearance at the tournament.

The 37-year-old 22-time Grand Slam singles champion — winner of a record five Madrid Open titles — bowed out 7-5, 6-4 to the 30th-seeded Czech Lehecka.

“I’m happy. It was a very special week for me, very positive and very emotional. I had the opportunity to play one more time here on this court,” Nadal said in his on-court interview.

Nadal hasn’t decided when he plans to hang up his racket this season but the former world No. 1’s retirement is fast approaching.

Numerous physical issues have hampered him over the past two years and he will make the call on whether he will compete at Roland Garros later this month.

A special ceremony was held at Manolo Santana Stadium after Tuesday’s match, with banners suspended above the stands with the words “Gracias Rafa” and signifying the years in which he has won the Madrid tournament.

“This was a joke, because I’ll be back next year,” quipped Nadal, his family watching on from the stands. “All I can say is thank you to everyone that has helped me in my career. It hasn’t finished yet.”

“It has been a gift what you’ve given me here. The emotion that I get from this experience in Madrid, from the Spanish public. I was lucky as a kid to do the job that I love. I feel super fortunate to have lived the life that I’ve lived. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Lehecka, through to the second Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career, said it felt “bittersweet” to beat Nadal in his last appearance in Madrid.

“It’s amazing for me, to share the court with such a legendary player is a dream come true,” Lehecka said.

“All the best to Rafa, it’s kind of bittersweet to have such a nice win in front of all these people, everyone cheering for him.”

Earlier in the day, second seed Carlos Alcaraz extended his Madrid Open winning streak to a record-tying 14 with a 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4) victory over familiar foe Jan-Lennard Struff to move into the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, overcame Karen Khachanov 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fourth Masters 1000 quarterfinal in as many events this season.

The reigning Australian Open champion will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-5, for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, third seed Daniil Medvedev completed his full set of Masters 1000 quarterfinals reached by defeating Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek was made to sweat in her 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Brazilian lefty Beatriz Haddad Maia, as she dropped her first set of the tournament and needed two and a half hours to reach a second consecutive Madrid semifinal.