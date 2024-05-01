SMELLING BLOOD

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Creamline

6 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

After posting thrilling wins, Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho will go for the kill as they battle separate foes in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Angels face reigning champion Creamline at 4 p.m. while the Flying Titans collide with dangerous Chery Tiggo at 6 p.m. in what promises to be a slam-bang pair of battles that will determine the fate of four of the best club teams in the country today.

A victory by Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho will set the stage for a best-of-three finals duel while a setback will leave the door slightly open for the Cool Smashers and the Crossovers.

The Angels and the Flying Titans soared in their respective semis openers.

Behind the scoring prowess of Brooke Van Sickle, defensive intensity of MJ Phillips and leadership of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, the Angels booked a come-from-behind 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the Crossovers last Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Van Sickle, a Filipino-Canadian open spiker, finished with 21 points while Philips chipped in 16 points on top of defensive intimidation that limited the production of the Chery Tiggo attackers.

Of course, the 36-year-old Maizo-Pontillas served as the leader with 18 points built on 15 attacks and three blocks.

Still, Van Sickle refused to be complacent.

“These teams are very scrappy, they’re very good at defense, and they’re gonna put up a fight and I feel like I made a decent amount of errors (against the Crossovers). It is what it is,” said Van Sickle, bracing for an all-out war from start to finish against a team that is expected to do everything to protect its reign.

Van Sickle vowed to stay aggressive.

“Coming to the next game, just trying to stay aggressive and I feel like every player that steps on the court, everyone wants it, everyone wants to win, everyone’s aggressive, like I need to match that and continue to give full effort and a hundred percent swing every single time. That is the game plan. Just hit the ball hard,” she added.

But focus will be on the impressive Flying Titans.

After topping the eliminations with a 9-2 win-loss record, Choco Mucho marched to the semis with fire in their eyes as they booked a 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 win over Creamline also last Tuesday.

Sisi Rondina knocked down 21 attacks, a block and an ace to finish with 23 points while Royse Tubino flaunted her vintage form with 20 points on top of 12 excellent digs for the Flying Titans of coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Alinsunurin, who gained a reputation as a miracle worker after leading the national men’s squad to a historic silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, said they will bank on their individual talent but on their determination, hard work and hunger.

“That’s our goal every time we encounter this situation. We need to work for every point, and everything we do on the court,” Alinsunurin said after finally posting their first franchise win over the Cool Smashers in 12 meetings.

“That’s how the situation goes. Whatever we work for in training, that’s what comes out in the game. What’s important is we like what we’re doing every day (so that) whatever adjustments we need during the game, it’ll be easier for us to adjust,” Alinsunurin said.