Six protesters arrested on Labor Day rally

Six protesters were arrested on Wednesday during a protest action near the United Embassy (US) in Manila.

This after labor groups and militant organizations clashed with Manila Police District (MPD) cops as rallyists commemorated Labor Day calling for a higher wage.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, MPD Spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said they will face multiple charges, including the violation of Batas Pambansa No. 880 related to the conduct of gatherings and vandalism.

"Wala silang permit. Pinapayagan naman namin sila sa freedom park, kaso lumampas sila US Embassy, nanakit (They don't have a permit. We allowed them in the freedom park, but they went past the US Embassy and hurt police officials)," Ines added.

Meanwhile, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) condemned the arrest of the six protesters and called for their immediate release.

"The Manila Police District's use of excessive force is an exposition of their true nature: servers of the rich and powerful, and protectors of the greedy. They exercise brutality as policy, and leave little to no space for maximum tolerance, particularly near the United States embassy," KMU said.

"We call for the immediate release of the US Emba 6, and a quick and impartial investigation into the MPD's failure to observe maximum tolerance for our peaceful mobilization!" it added.