LIFE

Sip, Savor and Soar

Ulysse Jouanneaud, founder and creative director of High Proof, took over the bar to launch the hotel’s new line of signature drinks
HOTEL Okura Manila’s Sora Rooftop Bar.
HOTEL Okura Manila’s Sora Rooftop Bar.PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN LOUIE ABRINA FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

Hotel guests were able to explore an exquisite new cocktail collection at Newport World Resorts’ Hotel Okura Manila.

At the tranquil oasis of Hotel Okura is The Sora Rooftop Bar where Ulysse Jouanneaud, founder and creative director of High Proof, took over the bar to launch the new line of signature drinks poured with Citadelle Gin, Arette Tequila, Mancino Vermouth, and more.

ULYSSE Jouanneaud, founder and creative director of High Proof.
ULYSSE Jouanneaud, founder and creative director of High Proof. PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN LOUIE ABRINA FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE
VIEW from the hotel’s rooftop terrace.
VIEW from the hotel’s rooftop terrace. PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN LOUIE ABRINA FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

Jouanneaud has over 14 years of experience in the bar and beverage industry. Guests were able to sample his specially-crafted cocktails and indulge in grilled platter sets curated by the expert chefs.

The Sora Rooftop Bar is located at the 11th floor of Hotel Okura Manila. Visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow

@newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Make the most of every visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Epic Rewards Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph