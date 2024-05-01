Sip, Savor and Soar

Hotel guests were able to explore an exquisite new cocktail collection at Newport World Resorts’ Hotel Okura Manila.
At the tranquil oasis of Hotel Okura is The Sora Rooftop Bar where Ulysse Jouanneaud, founder and creative director of High Proof, took over the bar to launch the new line of signature drinks poured with Citadelle Gin, Arette Tequila, Mancino Vermouth, and more.
Jouanneaud has over 14 years of experience in the bar and beverage industry. Guests were able to sample his specially-crafted cocktails and indulge in grilled platter sets curated by the expert chefs.
