Signed IRR of EO 34 to further boost PBBM's 'Pambansang Pabahay'

The nationwide rollout of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) got another boost with the promulgation of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Executive Order (EO) 34.

The IRR of EO 34 — the Order that declared 4PH as flagship program and called for the inventory of government idle lands appropriate for housing — was released on 29 April, duly signed by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Land Registration Authority (LRA) Administrator Gerardo Sirios.

“Ngayon na nabigyan na natin ng detalye ang EO 34, kasama ang iba pang ahensya na responsable dito, mas makakasiguro na tayo sa tuluy-tuloy na takbo ng Pambansang Pabahay,” Acuzar said.

"Malaking bagay po ito para sa tagumpay ng Pambansang Pabahay at para sa ating mga kababayang patuloy na nangangarap na magkaroon sa sariling tahanan na disente at abot-kaya," he added.

Under the IRR, the roles and responsibilities of the above agencies were defined, with the DHSUD heading the requirement and collection of the detailed inventory of all available and suitable lands for housing and human settlements from national government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and local government units (LGU).

Meanwhile, the DENR will provide the DHSUD with all available inventories or data on patrimonial properties, public and government lands, proclamations and reservations and relevant cadastral maps for inventory purposes.

The DILG, on the other hand, will support the DHSUD in coordinating with and mobilizing the LGUs for the implementation of the IRR, while the LRA will assist the involved agencies and entities in the preparation of their inventories by validating the list of titles that are registered in the name of the said agencies and entities.

The IRR, likewise, outlines the provisions for the licit and appropriate processes in land identification and inventory; issuance of certified true copies of land titles; acquisition of identified lands; compliance monitoring; manpower and resources; and project conceptualization, development and implementation.

Released late last year, EO 34 was branded as a pro-poor measure that could spell the difference in finally addressing homelessness in the country as it empowered the DHSUD’s rollout of the “Pambansang Pabahay”.

Secretary Acuzar had expressed gratitude to the President for issuing the Order as it has direct positive impact to common Filipinos, particularly the informal settler families (ISFs), who were among the priority beneficiaries in the 4PH.

“Ang impact po ng EO 34 ay diretso sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap, mga ISFs, mga urban poor, minimum-wage earners… sila po ang makikinabang dito,” Acuzar said.

With the signing of the Order’s IRR and subsequent publication in a newspaper of national circulation, its implementation can hasten the fulfilment of goals of the “Pambansang Pabahay" to provide decent and affordable homes to every Filipino.`