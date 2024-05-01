Senators slam China's provocative acts anew

Senators condemned China's provocative actions against the country's civilian vessels near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that the China Coast Guard vessels fired jet stream water cannons at PCG’s BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ vessel, BRP Bankaw (MMOV-3004) while conducting legitimate operations in the area.

“This incident again highlights China’s persistent aggression toward civilian vessels an actuation not countenanced by international law,” Senator Francis Tolentino said.

“It should not however prevent us from doing what is right today and in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Jinggoy Estrada said China’s interference in the country’s routine and lawful activities on the Philippine territorial jurisdiction “is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.”

“Inasmuch as I would not want to think that these latest, in the apparent continuing and aggravating bullying tactics employed against us by the Chinese Coast Guard, is but another provocative directed at us, we cannot overlook the fact that this incident while the largest Balikatan exercises with the United States is still ongoing,” he said.

Estrada has once again urged the Chinese government to adhere to international law, practice restraint, and refrain from actions that threaten peace and security in the region.

“We strongly condemn the continuous aggressive actions of the Chinese naval forces that put the lives of our fellow Filipinos at risk by resorting to water cannons,” he said.