Pinoy seafarers’ release uncertain

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) yesterday said that there’s no release date yet for Filipino hostages in the Red Sea.

“We’re working closely with Secretary Ricky Manalo and the Department of Foreign Affairs in terms of their coordinating efforts with the Houthis, mga may communication with the Houthis,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said during the forum.

“We’re praying hard na soon that they will come home,” Cacdac added.

In November 2023, Houthi rebels hijacked the Galaxy Leader and held hostage 17 Filipino seafarers.

In the same month, the Houthis began attacking ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea to signal solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Last month, the DMW issued an advisory banning Filipino seafarers work on ships who will pass through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tasked the DMW to hand hold and take care of the families of the Filipino seamen.

“Ang directive ni Presidente is to hand hold, take care of the families, so we are in constant communication with the families of the 17 seafarers,” Cacdac said.