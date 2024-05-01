Philippine International Jazz Festival restaged after 6-year hiatus

Organized by the Philippine International Jazz Foundation led by famed Filipina jazz chanteuse Sandra Lim Viray along with consummate jazz artists — drummer Jun Viray and guitarist Edgar “Koyang” Avenir (both deceased) and friends, Zenaida Celdran and Chona Ampil, the Philippine International Jazz Festival (P.I. Jazzfest for short) was launched with a bevy of renowned international artists including Eumir Deodato and Kevyn Lettau in January 2006.

It went on every year for the next 13 years with such iconic artists in the genre like Hubert Laws, Debra and Ronnie Laws, Diane Schuur, Flora Purim, Airto Moreira, Eldar Djangirov, Hiromi, Lee Ritenour, Kurt Elling, Raul Midon, Incognito, Dianne Reeves, Tierney Hutton, Ivan Lins, Bob James, Mike Stern, Spyro Gyra, Anthony Strong, John McLaughlin flying in to Manila to perform onstage with Philippine jazz performers — among the most brilliant in the world — including Cookie Chua, Henry Katindig, Jeannie Tiongco, Jacqui Magno, Tots Tolentino, Colby de la Calzada, Sinosikat, Mishka Adams, Johnny Mel Villena and the AMP big band, Michael “Pikong” Guevarra, Joey Puyat, Joey Quirino, Mar Dizon, Richard Merk, Emcy Corteza, Megan Herrera, Myra Ruaro, Johnny Alegre and Viray herself, among many others.

Tragically, both Avenir and Viray’s husband, Jun, passed away, and a final show was mounted before the festival came to a pause in 2019.

The revival of the festival this year, after six years, was sparked by the Singaporean Embassy which was looking for a venue for Michelle Poh (otherwise known as Michelle SgP), the renowned Singaporean jazz vocalist/pianist that the Embassy wanted to introduce to Manila.

Viray and the Embassy linked up and on 3 May, this year’s iteration of P.I. Jazzfest, titled Colors of Jazz, will take center stage at Sofitel with a show headlined by the Manila Symphony Orchestra accompanying Michelle Poh (SgP) on piano and vocals.

Also onstage will be the PI Jazz All Stars featuring some of the most renowned names in local jazz: Megan Herrera, Richard Merk, Jeannie Tionko, Emcy Corteza, Henry Katindig, Colby de la Calzada, Dix Lucero, Alvin Conista, Mar Dizon, and percussionist Ramon Guevarra who played with Cal Tjader in Manila.

Khaossia, an acclaimed band from Southern Italy will also perform and the evening will be capped by the electrifying jazz Latin swing band, the Brass Munkeys,

Colors of Jazz’s second day, 4 May, promises to be hotter than the scorching weather when the show venue — still at Sofitel — gets fired up by famed Puerto Rican, New York-based jazz pianist Edsel Gomez; Sitti; flamenco band Tablao Sur from Spain; Escola de Samba de Manila; Rumba Calzada from Canada; and Salsa Manila.

Third and closing day of the jazzfest, 5 May, will be Viva La Fiesta hosted by Manila House which will open its doors to non-members who will be watching the Dandion Trio, Khaossia, and Tablao Sur.

All shows, both those to be staged at Sofitel and at Manila House will start at 6:30 p.m.