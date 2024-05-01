Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, other parties work ahead of 2025 polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), is in talks with at least three other parties including Vice President Sara Duterte's party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

At the sidelines of the oathtaking of the new PFP members in Manila, PFP president and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo said that he doesn't see any reason why they shouldn't work together with the party that the Vice President started.

"We already have three national parties under consideration. There is one for alliance, one for coalition, and one of the most important things being looked at now is a national political party that will truly merge with the Federal Party. When you say merging, it means uniting," Tamayo said in Filipino.

"Every party is welcome to join PFP, even Hugpong (ng Pagbabago) if it's necessary and they're willing to join, it's totally fine, there's no problem for as long as there's a chance where the agreed alliance or cause is acceptable to both parties," he added.

UniTeam still exists

Tamayo added that the UniTeam, the group that helped Marcos and Duterte get elected, still exists.

However, Tamayo said that the PFP would find a new partnerships to work in 2025.

"The UniTeam is still there, UniTeam. But the agreement ended right after the election. So, it means we will form a new agreement, and in this new agreement, it's possible that we can include everyone if we can agree on a common cause," he said.

Tamayo added that they would announce their senatorial slate at either the September or October general meeting of the party.

"It's still being looked at and considered. It's still too early for the filing of candidacy," he said.