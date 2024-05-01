Nikki Coseteng launches Kaftan One collection in Cebu

The Philippines is no exception.

Nikki Coseteng, who served as a senator for two consecutive terms and was the youngest senator during the 9th and 10th Congress, has a passion for textiles and fashion. She values these industries particularly because they provide work for her seamstress during the pandemic.

She recently visited Cebu and launched her brand Kaftan One, which she started in 2020, through a collection showcase at the lobby of the Quest Hotel.

The exhibit included pieces made from Indonesian silk and batik, plus cotton with Indian embroidery. Fabrics by Sri Lankan textile designer Darshi Keerthisen likewise made the lineup.

There were also luxury lounge and resort wear made from indigenous Philippine textiles and fabrics sourced from her many travels here and abroad.

The trunk show provided guests with the chance to touch, feel and connect with the garments on a personal level, creating a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and cultural significance behind each piece.

Guests of honor were Cebu’s gracious elegant lady Rosebud Sala, British Honorary Consul in Cebu Tamsin Booth, civic leader Evelyn Dumdum, Lorna Quisumbing (who finds great pleasure and fulfillment in the world of dance) and Kingsley Medalla of Pizzazz Luxury, organizer of the event.