NGAP welcomes LIV Golf with open arms

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) will give LIV Golf a royal welcome when it holds a tournament in the country next year.

NGAP secretary general Bones Floro yesterday said having the Saudi Arabia-backed series playing a leg in the country will be a major boost in their bid of growing the game and making it popular for Filipinos to enjoy.

No less than LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner Greg Norman blew into town on Tuesday to inspect the facilities at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

Manila Southwoods chairman John Robert Sobrepeña was in attendance to give him a tour of their twin championship courses, although the Jack Nicklaus-designed Masters course is strongly being considered.

Aside from the Manila Southwoods, the 69-year-old Australian golf legend is also reportedly looking at other exclusive courses like the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club and The Country Club in Laguna as well as the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Floro said whatever Norman’s decision would be, LIV Golf will be very much welcome to hold its tournament in the country.

“We definitely welcome the event as it will increase the awareness of the sport in the country,” Floro said in a message to Daily Tribune early Wednesday.

“Its popularity actually breaks barriers when it comes to golf in a traditional sense which makes it attractive to a wider population. It is aligned with our mission to grow the game.”

Floro, however, refused to speculate which course will bag the hosting.

“All are world-class and have their benefits. So that’s a tough call,” Floro added.

“It will probably boil down to what LIV Golf requires from a course.”

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf acquired some of the biggest names in golf like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson.

Its previous stop in Adelaide in Australia drew more than 94,000 fans in three days, sparking speculations that it will again be a big hit when it swings into Sentosa in Singapore this weekend.

With the massive success of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, which organizes professional golf tours in the United States and North America, floated the idea of having a merger despite the emergence of some sticking points like the source of funds and division of revenue.

But Filipino golfers remain in the fringe of LIV Golf with Asian Tour Order of Merit No. 2 Miguel Tabuena falling short in the LIV Golf Promotions late last year in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Other Filipinos competing in the Asian Tour like Angelo Que, Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go are also still far from landing LIV Golf spots.

Still, Floro asserted that having a Filipino compete when LIV Golf plays in the country will be a sight to behold.

The only question is how.

“We would love to see a Filipino play in the event,” Floro said.

“But I think LIV is basically a team competition so I’m not sure how that would work.”