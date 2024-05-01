New 2GO ship to serve famous surfing spot

SM-led 2GO Group Inc. is planning to sail to new provincial routes within the year, including to a popular surfing destination in southern Philippines, once a newly-acquired vessel starts commercial service.

“Once we get the new vessel in, we should be able to announce where we’re going. It should be, if not before the end of the second quarter, maybe the third quarter,” 2GO chief financial officer and treasurer William Howell told reporters last week.

Howell said the vessel is already in the country.

“We’re just going through the regulatory clearances,” he said.

Howell hinted that the new vessel will target to serve a “surfing” site that could complement its Davao, Bacolod and Iloilo routes.

To better serve Filipino travelers and businesses, the transportation and logistics company has committed to expand its nationwide reach.

The company launched the MV 2GO Masigla vessel last week. It will serve Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan and Manila, cities that remain attractive to local and foreign tourists.

With upgraded facilities and amenities, local sea travel is now a fun and unforgettable experience. Spacious cabins to menu options for a dining enjoyment are available to passengers.

2GO is the largest point-to-point transportation and logistics provider in the country with five business units: 2GO Sea Solutions, 2GO Special Containers and Value-Added Services, 2GO Express, 2GO Forwarding and 2GO Logistics.

2GO offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, special containers, and project logistics as well as e-commerce logistics, including last-mile deliveries and express courier deliveries.

It also provides sea travel and a wide range of peripheral logistics such as freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage.