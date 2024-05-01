Mayor: Job generation, Pasay City priority

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said one of her office’s priorities is expanding and creating jobs for its residents.

In an interview during Wednesday’s mega job fair held in a shopping mall, Rubiano said more than 2,000 applicants arrived in the morning, and more were expected to follow in the afternoon.

Job-seekers, including graduates from the City University of Pasay (CUP), had the opportunity to explore a wide range of employment options at the Labor Day job fair held at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia. Local and international companies offered around 7,000 diverse employment opportunities, catering to various skill sets and qualifications.

“So far, we have 2,000 plus [applicants], but the job openings are 7,000. We expect more job applicants until the end of the day,” Rubiano said.

Recognizing that job opportunities alone are not enough, the job fair went the extra mile to provide comprehensive support services. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority offered free skills training, enhancing the employability of the attendees. Lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group were also present, ensuring that job seekers had access to free legal services. This commitment to holistic support was a testament to the fair’s dedication to the success of its attendees.