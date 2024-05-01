Maxey drops 46, fuels Sixers run

NEW YORK (AFP) — Tyrese Maxey produced a 46-point gem as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime to keep their National Basketball Association Eastern Conference playoff hopes alive on Tuesday.

Maxey led the Sixers back from the brink of defeat in the fourth quarter with a late burst of scoring before dominating in overtime to ensure a Game 5 back in Philadelphia.

The Knicks, leading the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Tuesday’s game, had looked poised to clinch after Jalen Brunson helped the second seeds take a six-point lead with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Maxey drained a three-pointer from 24 feet and then hit a stunning 34-footer from the logo with nine seconds left to send a pulsating duel into overtime.

It looked as if the Knicks had reclaimed the initiative after Brunson scored five points to give New York a five-point lead before a raucous Madison Square Garden.

Yet Maxey and NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had other ideas, launching a 9-0 run to give the Sixers a 106-102 advantage. New York pegged it back to 106-106 but the Sixers regrouped and pulled clear again to seal victory.

“Season on the line, we fought for 53 minutes and never gave up,” Maxey said.

“Even when we were down late guys still went out there and made plays — that was big time.”

A pumped-up Maxey could be seen roaring in defiance after helping the Sixers take the game to overtime in the fourth quarter.

“I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn’t like,” he said.

“I’m a happy guy but I absolutely hate losing.”

Maxey’s 46-point haul included seven three-pointers while Embiid posted a triple-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris added 19 points for the Sixers while Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 14.

Brunson led New York’s scoring with 40 points while Josh Hart had 18 and O.G. Anunoby 17.

Game 6 is in Philadelphia on Thursday.

In other games, the injury-hit Milwaukee Bucks stayed afloat by beating the Indiana Pacers, winning 115-92 to extend their series to Game 6.