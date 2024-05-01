Marcos wants wages overhaul

To narrow the gap between Filipinos’ earnings and the fast rising prices, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed a review of workers’ pay throughout the country.

In an address during the Labor Day rites on Wednesday, Marcos told the National Wages and Productivity Commission to review its rules and regulations to allow for an adjustment in salaries.

“As President, I call upon the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) to initiate a timely review of the minimum wage in their respective regions with due consideration to the impact of inflation, among others, within 60 days prior to the anniversary of their latest wage order,” Marcos said.

“I call on the National Wages and Productivity Commission to review its rules to ensure that the boards can maintain a regular and predictable schedule of wage review, issuance, and effectivity to reduce uncertainty and enhance fairness for all stakeholders,” he added.

The RTWPB, which is in every region, has set the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila at P610 per day but inflation has eroded its real value.

Economic think tank IBON Foundation said a five-member family in the capital region needs P1,193 a day to live reasonably well as of January this year.

Pass laws that create jobs

Hence, Marcos also urged Congress to enact the Create More bill, among other measures aimed at creating jobs.

A 20-percent income tax rate is proposed by the Create More measure for both domestic and foreign businesses operating in the Philippines.

“I call on Congress to pass laws that will support the attainment of our jobs creation agenda, including the Enterprise-based Education and Training Program Law, the Revised Apprenticeship Program Act, and the Create More law, or the law on Corporate Recovery and Tax incentive for Enterprises, to maximize opportunities for reinvigorating the economy,” the President said.

The Wage Rationalization Act, signed in 1989, increased the daily minimum pay by P25 to P64, which was the last time Congress passed legislation raising the national wage.

A bill to raise the minimum wage for private sector employees by P100 a day is currently pending in the Senate. But other government representatives are opposed to the idea, claiming it will negatively impact on micro, small, and medium-size businesses.

To keep his pledge to enhance workers’ rights and welfare, Marcos yesterday oversaw the celebration of the signing of the Philippine Labor Code.

The late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., the father of the incumbent, signed the fundamental law on 1 May 1974, which regulates the welfare, protection, and well-being of every Filipino worker.

VP hails workers’ dedication

Meanwhile, in her Labor Day message, Vice President Sara Duterte recognized the unwavering dedication and hard work of Filipino workers.

“We salute your continued hard work and dedication to your work. Every day of your hard work is our guide to the path of our nation’s development,” Duterte said.

The Vice President thanked overseas Filipino workers, medical and security frontliners, community workers, teachers and all those working in the public and private sectors for their sacrifices and contributions to nation building.

“You are considered the true heroes of the modern age. May we continue to cross the path to a prosperous future,” she said.

Economy humming

In his message, Marcos lauded the contributions of the men and women who helped pave the way to national development.

“Our country is built upon the sweat and toil of Filipinos working day in and day out to provide for the needs of their families and take a chance to uplift their lives,” Marcos said.

“From the bustling cities to the remote fields in the countryside, it is the labor of the Filipino that propels us forward, fueling our economy and sustaining the very fabric of our society,” he added.

Recognizing the resilience and dedication of the Filipino workforce, the President reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the working class and promoting principles of fairness and equity in all workplaces.

Marcos also paid homage to the advocates of social justice, acknowledging their efforts in fighting for the rights of workers and ensuring their fair treatment and compensation.

“The government continues to support the working class and uphold the principles of fairness, dignity, and equity across all workspaces. Indeed, under the banner of a Bagong Pilipinas, we will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected, and empowered to thrive,” Marcos said.

Upgrade labor diplomacy

Marcos, likewise, tasked the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to improve labor diplomacy for safe and ethical recruitment processes while providing just and humane conditions for OFWs.

Marcos said that he wants the DMW to ensure the safety and well-being of OFWs across the globe by making sure the government will be there during their hour of need.

“Let us strengthen our efforts on labor diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and realize our shared responsibility with the host countries to ensure safe and ethical recruitment processes and just and humane conditions for our OFWs,” he said.