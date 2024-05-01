Marcos orders review of workers’ pay

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Labor Day issued an order to reevaluate workers' average pay on the back of the ongoing increase of commodity prices.

In a speech in Malacañang for the Labor Day rites on Wednesday, Marcos told the National Wages and Productivity Commission to review its rules and regulations.

"As President, I call upon the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB), to initiate a timely review of the minimum wage in their respective region with due consideration to the impact of inflation among others, within 60 days prior to the anniversary of their latest wage order,” Marcos said.

“I call on the National Wages and Productivity Commission to review its rules to ensure that the boards are able to maintain a regular and predictable schedule of wage review, issuance, and effectivity to reduce uncertainty and enhance fairness for all stakeholders,” Marcos added.

The RTWPB, the one setting the minimum salary per region, has set the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila at P610 per day. But inflation has eroded its real value.

Economic think tank IBON Foundation said a five-member family in the capital region needs P1,193 a day to live reasonably well, as of January this year.

Marcos to Congress: Pass laws that help create jobs

Hence, Marcos has also urged Congress to enact the CREATE MORE bill, among other measures, aimed at creating jobs.

A 20 percent tax income rate is proposed by the CREATE MORE Law for both domestic and foreign businesses operating in the Philippines.

"I call on Congress to pass laws that will support the attainment of our jobs creation agenda, including the Enterprise-based education and training program Law, the Revised Apprenticeship Program Act, and the CREATE MORE law, or the law on Corporate Recovery and Tax incentive for Enterprises to maximize opportunities for reinvigorating the economy,” Marcos said.

The Wage Rationalization Act, which was signed in 1989, increased the minimum pay by P25 to P64, which was the last time Congress passed legislation raising the national salary.

A bill to raise the minimum wage for private sector employees to P100 is currently pending in the Senate. But other government representatives are opposed to the idea, claiming it will negatively impact micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

To keep his pledge to further workers' rights and welfare, Marcos oversaw the celebration of the Philippines' Labor Code's signing.

The late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., the father of Marcos, signed the fundamental law on 1 May 1974, which regulates the welfare, protection, and well-being of every Filipino worker.

"To all Filipino workers, I thank you again. You are the heart and soul of our workforce, the drivers of our success, and the reason why we continue to dream of a brighter tomorrow," Marcos said.

Marcos also praised the non-supervisory white-collar and blue-collar employees who received The Outstanding Workers of the Republic (TOWER) Awards.