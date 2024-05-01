Marcos on Labor Day: Pinoy workers play important role

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the Filipino workers played an important role in propelling the country’s progress.

In his Labor Day message, Marcos honored the contributions of men and women who helped paved the way to national development.

“Our country is built upon the sweat and toil of Filipinos working day in and day out to provide for the needs of their families and take a chance to uplift their lives,” Marcos said.

"From the bustling cities to the remote fields in the countryside, it is the labor of the Filipino that propels us forward, fueling our economy and sustaining the very fabric of our society," he added.

Recognizing the resilience and dedication of the Filipino workforce, President Marcos reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the working class and promoting principles of fairness and equity in all workplaces.

Marcos also paid homage to advocates of social justice, acknowledging their efforts in fighting the rights of workers and ensuring fair treatment and compensation.

“The government continues to support the working class and uphold the principles of fairness, dignity, and equity across all workspaces. Indeed, under the banner of a Bagong Pilipinas, we will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected, and empowered to thrive,” Marcos said.

President Marcos officially designated 1 May as Labor Day in Proclamation No. 368 issued on 11 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma emphasized the obligation of employers to pay wages for Labor Day, as outlined in Labor Advisory No. 06 posted on the department's website on 25 April.