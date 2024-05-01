Kultura celebrates the beauty of ‘barong’

Kultura celebrates Barong for Everyone by highlighting how it has evolved through the years to become the outfit of choice for many Filipinos — from office workers to the stylish set to Presidents.

It’s not surprising as the barong’s lightweight fabric, sleek shape and comfortable cut make it perfect for tropical climates like the Philippines. Besides that, embroidery, appliques and other embellishments highlight its fashion possibilities, even for women, who have made it part of their Filipiniana and formal wear wardrobes.

Combining elements from both the precolonial native Filipinos and traditional Spanish colonial styles, the barong was named the official national attire in 1975. What is considered the distinctive type of modern barong — with its tapering cut, cuffs and flared sleeves — was created by fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier of Pierre Cardin Manille in the ‘70s.

Since then, the country has had short-sleeved polo barongs preferred by office workers made with linen, ramie or cotton; as well as shirt jack barongs popularized by politicians.

The finest barong Tagalog are made from a variety of indigenous sheer fabrics — piña from pineapple fiber, piña seda interweaving piña with silk and jusi handwoven from abaca fibers. Pinukpok from the Bicol Region is made from loosely woven abaca fibers; jusilyn is mechanically woven from silk or cotton or polyester; while organza is made from silk or polyester.

Kultura has embraced the barong’s ability to unite those from diverse backgrounds with the different ways it can be worn today. Classic or modern, paired with slacks for formal occasions or jeans for a street-style take, the timeless and versatile barong remains a symbol of cultural pride. Take inspiration from these individuals who have made it their own; regardless of age, gender identity, nationality, and beyond, Kultura believes the barong is for everyone.

Brian Poe Llamanzares

With his work as Senate chief of staff and chairman of disaster relief NGO Panday Bayanihan, Brian Poe Llamanzares represents a new generation of public service in Kultura’s heather black cocoon Barong with bold white geometric embroidery.

Fifi Sharma

Volleyball sensation Fifi Sharma shows her stylish side with this women’s mandarin collar barong with classic floral embroidery, which she dresses down with denim.

Mikyle Quizon

Fashion model and photography influencer Mikyle Quizon plays it cool in a short-sleeved piña silk polo barong with pintucks, a versatile option that can be taken from the office to dinner and beyond.

Bambi Del Rosario Young

Restaurateur, content creator and dance enthusiast Bambi Del Rosario Young creatively matches a men’s black and white embroidered barong with a black slip dress and layers of pearls.

Addy Raj

Indian actor and singer Addy Raj shows the barong’s inclusive appeal wearing this men’s blue silk cocoon barong with geometric embroidery.

KC Montero

With a myriad of styles, designs and fabrics — the barong is undoubtedly a unique garment. TV and event host KC Montero wears a one-of-a-kind men’s barong with embroidery inspired by warrior tattoos.

Tessie Singson

Fashion guru Tessie Singson, a.k.a. Lola Androgynous, highlights her timeless style in this embroidered short sleeve barong worn with a pleated skirt and bright orange sabutan bag for a pop of color.

Rex Intal

Volleyball star Rex Intal relaxes off court in a short-sleeved piña silk barong featuring a “suksok” pattern with denim.

