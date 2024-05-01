Kansai Airport boasts 30 years of zero luggage lost



Kansai Airport tops Skytrax Survey for Baggage Handling, maintaining its perfect record since its operation in 1994.

The top three airports for baggage handling, according to Skytrax, are Kansai Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and Bahrain International Airport.

The baggage handling procedure at Kansai Airport involves sorting luggage immediately after the plane's arrival, arranging them on the conveyor belt according to luggage tags, and inspecting each piece to ensure none is left in the transport box. This entire process is completed within a swift 12-minute window following the plane's landing.

Throughout its 30-year history, Kansai Airport has upheld a remarkable zero lost luggage record attributed to its operational efficiency. In 2023 alone, the airport managed approximately 10 million pieces of luggage without a single loss.

According to data from SITA, a Swiss aviation systems developer, the global average for lost luggage is at 7.6 pieces per 1,000 passengers in 2022.