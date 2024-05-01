Julie Ann San Jose, 6CycleMind in latest ‘Wish Date’ show

The company gave the boyish Regino (he looks 19 at 29 years old) a Zoom media conference recently instead of a face-to-face huddle with the journos and, for a while, we thought it had to be a virtual media event because the interviewee was in the US. But, no, the youthful Regino was just at home somewhere in Metro Manila. He seems to live with his mother, Madelyn Regino, and seems be single as he has never talked about having a partner or having children.

Someone asked him about the biopic on his father and if he was going to play the character. He quickly answered that the would-be producers blatantly told him he looked more like his mom than his dad. Also the son has a wiry body while his dad had always been chubby.

The father moved the family to California in 2005 but returned to the Philippines in 2014 when he became sickly. But April Boy, according to Internet reports, became a US citizen in 2011. The father passed in 2020 November here in the Philippines. As early as in 2014, April Boy had told Korina Sanchez in an interview that his ailments redevelop and worsen because he couldn’t give up drinking so many bottles of beer every time he feels well. He actually contracted diabetes eventually.

JC began releasing his solo songs also with Universal MCA in 202O but they were written by Vehnee Saturno.

The young Regino (whose full first name is John Christian) started releasing duets with his father in 2010 at Viva Records and with his uncles (Vingo and Jimmy, brothers of April Boy known in showbiz as “April Boys”) in 2020 with Universal MCA.

JC began releasing his solo songs also with Universal MCA in 202O but they were written by Vehnee Saturno.

But the son was aching and raring to record his personally composed songs and GMA Music gave him the chance to do so in March 2023 with the ditty “Idolo.”

“Wala Na,” which comes out this April (somehow an evocation of his dad’s birth month, which was why he was nicknamed April Boy) is a follow up to “Idolo.” The youthful Regino jovially announced that the multitude can relate to “Wala Na” because it is about being heartbroken. He believes the Pinoys like heartbreak songs more than songs of triumph and joy. He also knows that Pinoys go crazy over romantic yarns.

He seems to have written enough heartbreak and romantic songs and he’s strongly hoping that after his second single “Wala Na”, the company will ask him already to do an album of his compositions.

He really wants to become like his dad who is known mostly for the songs he has written himself. If he doesn’t develop his father’s fondness for beer, the son could do more albums than his father did. JC seems to not enjoy going out and drinking with the boys. His skin is pale white and seems devoid of sun.

And maybe he should not get stuck with his own compositions to cut into an album. They don’t seem to appeal to album producers. It will do him well to be at the behest of professional composers like Ryan Cayabyab, Cecille Azarcon, Vehnee Saturno, Louie Ocampo and Rey Valera.