Immigration chief honors local, migrant workers

On Wednesday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the Bureau honors the frontliners and the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the globe.

The BI chief expressed his gratitude for the unwavering dedication and resilience exhibited by local and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) whose contributions continue to shape the nation's progress and prosperity.

"We are one of the last people that departing OFWs see, and in our short interactions with them, we feel their sadness at leaving their families to work abroad," said Tansingco.

"Hence, we try to make our systems better and faster for OFWs to give them convenience when they travel," he added.

Tansingco cited the Department of Migrant Workers's system's interconnection with the BIs, the impending green lanes for overseas workers, and the special lanes that prioritize OFWs.

He also stated that on this significant occasion, they pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of Filipino workers, whose tireless efforts drive their nation forward.

Their commitment, perseverance, and sacrifice inspire us all and exemplify the spirit of resilience that defines the Filipino people.

As the nation celebrates, the Bureau honors the unwavering dedication of its own employees, who labor tirelessly to protect the nation's borders and enable lawful travel even on holidays.

"Many immigration workers tirelessly serve, often sacrificing time with their families to ensure the safety and security of the nation," said Tansingco.

He further emphasized the agency's dedication to modernization and service quality, stating, "As we move forward, the BI is steadfast in its resolve to embrace innovation and enhance our capabilities to better serve the Filipino."

Tansingco also said that the agency is ready to shed the pastillas label as the BI now moves towards progress.

With all the modernization improvements that they are making, he believes they are ready to move past this and into a new era of professionalism and efficiency.