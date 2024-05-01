Green Archers, Tigresses seek 3x3 title defense

De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) are determined to defend titles when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 holds its 3x3 basketball tournaments starting today at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center in Pasay City.

Reigning Most Valuable Player CJ Austria will be back in action for the Green Archers as he joins forces with Joshua David, EJ Abadam and Jonnel Policarpio with Aaron Buensalida as reserve player in the men’s 3x3 event.

Austria said the chemistry developed during their campaigns in the league’s regular full-court event and the ongoing Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants Cup will be their biggest advantage in defending their 3x3 crown.

“I’m really excited because we’re the defending champions,” the third-year Austria said.

“We draw confidence from 3x3 that we will use when we compete in the 5-on-5 event next season.”

Austria added that their size will be a factor in the 3x3 wars.

“It’s good that we have the same height. At least it will be easier for us to make switches. Also, our chemistry will help us get through,” said Austria, noting that they have a pair of mobile 6-foot-4 cagers in Abadam and Policarpio.

Coached by Osmund Ng, La Salle will open its campaign against last season’s third-placer National University (NU), which will have Steve Nash Enriquez, Jake Figueroa, Jolo Manansala, and Joe Gulapa, at 3 p.m. and against University of the East, which will be powered by Jack Cruz-Dumont, Ethan Galang, Ryzel Gibuena, and Welo Lingo-Lingo.

On the women’s side, UST will look to shoot for another title as it brings back Tantoy Ferrer, Ana Tacatac, and Rocel Dionisio while adding Kent Pastrana to the fold.

Last season, Tigresses ended the Lady Bulldogs’ unbeaten run in the sport, via an 18-11 decision in the final.

Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong said beating the Lady Bulldogs in the 3x3 tournament made them believe they could do so in the 5-on-5 realm, which they did by winning an epic three-game series last December.

“Last season’s triumphant victory over the three-time 3x3 champion NU was definitely a pivotal moment for the UST Tigresses. It is a testament to our program, showcasing our resilience and grit in the face of daunting odds,” Ong said.

“It served as a reminder that even the seemingly invincible can be conquered by finding the right formula.”

“Sure, there will be challenges along the way, but our mantra, BTS (Believe, Trust, Surrender), will always remain steadfast, alongside discipline and mental toughness in defending the 3x3 crown. We can draw strength from our past achievements, and I always remind the team that they have what it takes to succeed as long as they stay united and dedicated to our goals.”