First Lady rallies behind FIVB hosting

The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took one giant stride after First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos vowed her full support during an historic organizational meeting in Malacañang.

In firming up Malacañang’s support, the First Lady asked youngest Presidential son, William Vincent Araneta Marcos, to join the meeting that also set the foundation of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 32-nation world championship set from 12 to 28 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena.

It was one significant meeting that practically nailed all hinges for a smooth and best-ever hosting of the now biennial competition with Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco providing a general brief on the world championship that will be hosted only for the second time by an Asian country after Japan in 1998 and 2006.

Frasco assured the DoT’s comprehensive and encompassing support to the event.

“The DoT will form a consortium for attractive packages for fans — foreign and local — with all efforts bordering on our “Love The Philippines” campaign,” she said.

Also present in the meeting were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Volleyball World chief executive officer Finn Taylor, PNVF vice president Ricky Palou and secretary general Donaldo Caringal, and national team member Bryan Bagunas.