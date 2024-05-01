‘Firefly’ to stream on Prime Video

GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs’ internationally acclaimed film Firefly will now reach more viewers globally as it hits streaming platform Prime Video beginning 30 April.

Firefly is top-billed by GMA Sparkle child star Euwenn Mikaell and award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi. Also part of the ensemble cast are Ysabel Ortega, Miguel Tanfelix, Cherry Pie Picache, Epy Quizon, Yayo Aguila and Kokoy de Santos, with the special participation of Max Collins and Dingdong Dantes.

The coming-of-age road trip film is based on the original story of GMA Public Affairs senior assistant vice president Angeli Atienza and is directed by Zig Dulay.

Firefly narrates a moving story about family, dreams and bravery, as the young Tonton (Mikaell) embarks on a journey to find the mystical island of fireflies based on his mother’s bedtime stories.

The movie won the most awards at the inaugural Manila International Film Festival in Hollywood, California, including the highly coveted Best Picture honor. It also took home Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress and three nominations.

In the Philippines, Firefly, emerged as the powerful underdog at the 9th Metro Manila Film Festival, where it won Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Child Actor among its 15 nominations.

The film lit up cinema screens in various cities in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Canada.