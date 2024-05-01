Eclypse lights up P-pop scene with debut singles ‘Mascot’ and ‘Shake It Down’

The wait is over! Pinoy pop band Eclypse, formerly known as Eclipse, debuts with their song “Mascot” and their newest performance video, “Shake It Down.” This marks the reimagined lineup of the boy group after their agency, GKD Labels, announces the ensemble’s change of direction.

Members Lex, Dean, Clyde, Gab, Gilly, Rave and Joshuel groove to the beat of their debut song, “Mascot.” Later on, they also posted the much-awaited performance version of their song “Shake It Down,” which is equally as impactful as the former.

Electrifying vocals and powerful moves overflow in the band’s music videos, reflecting the revamp in their styling and the consensual decision to re-debut.

As they dazzled for the music video of “Mascot,” the band proves that they are P-pop’s newest revolution, performance-wise. Meanwhile, “Shake It Down” encapsulates the charisma of the boys as they flaunt their powerhouse synchronicity for the much-anticipated dance version of the song.

“Hindi ko alam ano uunahin ko i-promote sa social media ko, eh (I don’t know what to promote first on my social media). Basta “Mascot” and “Shake It Down” are out now on GKD Labels YouTube channel. Love you, guys,” Joshuel, one of Eclypse members, wrote on X.

From dreaming of showcasing their talent to a wider audience, the group is now set for bigger opportunities, especially considering the local reception of their songs today.

Furthermore, the infectious song “Mascot” has charted on iTunes PH, entering the platform’s top 10 songs. The group’s presence surprises the P-pop scene as they make their mark on the music streaming giant.

Eclypse is grateful for the opportunity to re-debut as a group and they are thrilled that both of their songs are performing well since their release. They also emphasize that this is just the beginning, as indicated by their slogan, “Pito ang Eclypse” (We are seven, Eclypse).

For more news about Eclypse, follow handles

@Eclypse Official and @eclypse_ph across social media.